​UK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4,000

UK coronavirus death toll jumped by 708 in the last 24 hours.

Report says, citing Independent, 4,313 have so far died due to pandemic in the country.

According to the report, so far, 41,903 out of 183,190 tested positive.

Notably, coronavirus infection began to spread in December last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. At present, 205 countries and regions have reported on confirmed coronavirus cases.

So far, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 1,138,000. 236,000 recovered from the virus, while 61,141 died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 on February 11. On March 11, the organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.