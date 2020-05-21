UK COVID-19 cases exceed 250,000

338 people died from the coronavirus in the UK in the last 24 hours.

Report informs that 36,042 people have so far died due to pandemic in the country.

Another 2,615 people tested positive for COVID-19, and the number of cases has reached 250,908.

Notably, coronavirus infection began to spread in December last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. At present, 213 countries and regions have reported on confirmed coronavirus cases.

To date, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 5.1 million. More than 2 million people have recovered from the virus, while over 330,000 died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 on February 11. On March 11, the organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.