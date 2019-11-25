UK: Biggest-ever coin produced by Royal Mint

The UK’s largest ever coin has been released and it is big enough to serve your dinner on.

Report informs citing the TASS that Royal Mint has today unveiled its 5 kilo record-breaking coin, weighing an incredible 5 kilos and is worth £5,000. Made from alloy 999 Au Fine Gold, the impressive coin weighs 5,010.00g with a diameter of 175mm, and one of them has already been bought for an undisclosed amount. It is part of a new ‘Great Engravers’ series, that celebrates artists who have worked on British coinage and begins with Royal Academician William Wyon’s Una And The Lion design. Wyon was the chief engraver at the Royal Mint from 1828 until his death in 1851 and was most famous for his coin and medal portraits of Queen Victoria. He is also well-known for his design of Una And The Lion, considered by collectors as one of the world’s most beautiful coins.