UK abolishes migration cards for foreigners

British authorities decided to refuse the migration cards (landing cards), which all foreigners arriving in the country from outside the European economic area, had to fill before.

Report informs citing the Kommersant that foreigners can also use automatic checkpoints at the border and pass control using biometric passports and remote facial recognition.

The Director of the border service Paul Lincoln addressed to subordinates with a letter that these changes that are to come into force on May 20, will help "to solve the problem of the growing number of passengers." He noted that the changes will also allow border service officers to allocate more time "to address border security issues and pay attention to those groups that pose the greatest threat in terms of violation of migration rules."

Moreover, British trade unions expressed concern about the abolition of migration cards before the introduction of a new technology for the registration of foreigners. They believe that this could lead to a loss of control by the Interior Ministry over the flow of migrant workers.