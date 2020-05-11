Top

UK: 210 more coronavirus victims reported

The UK has announced a further 210 victims of the coronavirus today, taking its total death toll to 32,065.

And 3,877 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning 223,060 people have been officially diagnosed with the virus since the outbreak began.

Today's death toll increase is the smallest since March 26, just three days after lockdown started, when it was 183.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, the causative agent of which is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.

