Uganda: President Museveni's main rival Besigye arrested

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Uganda say they have arrested the main opposition presidential candidate to prevent him from announcing his own election results.

Report informs citing Reuters, Kizza Besigye was detained during a raid on his party's headquarters in the capital, Kampala, following Thursday's tightly contested elections.

Police also fired tear gas to disperse his supporters.

The US urged President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking to extend his 30-year-rule, to "rein in his police".

With official results for nearly half of the polling stations declared, Mr Museveni is leading with 62% of the vote, while Mr Besigye has 33%.

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday dismissed European Union and U.S. criticism of Uganda's presidential election, telling foreign observers not to lecture him.

Museveni, in power since 1986, was declared the winner on Saturday but Kizza Besigye, his main challenger, who was under house arrest on Sunday, called the election a sham. Another candidate, Amama Mbabazi, said it was "fundamentally flawed".

The United States has criticised the handling of Uganda's disputed presidential election and raised concerns about the house arrest of an opposition leader who failed to end President Yoweri Museveni's 30-year rule.

Museveni, one of Africa's longest serving leaders and a U.S. ally, was declared winner on Saturday but opponents rejected the outcome of the election. European Union and Commonwealth observers have also criticised the handling of Thursday's poll.