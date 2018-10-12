 Top
    Uganda landslide kills 40

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ 40 dead bodies had been recovered so far in Bududa district (Eastern Uganda) after a river burst its banks following heavy rains, sending muddy water coursing through a market, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti. The number of victims can increase significantly, because, according to unconfirmed data, hundreds of people went missing in remote areas of the region.

