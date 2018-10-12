Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ 40 dead bodies had been recovered so far in Bududa district (Eastern Uganda) after a river burst its banks following heavy rains, sending muddy water coursing through a market, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti. The number of victims can increase significantly, because, according to unconfirmed data, hundreds of people went missing in remote areas of the region.
Uganda landslide kills 40
This post is also available in other languages:
Tural AsadiNews Author
Share in Facebook