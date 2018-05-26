Uganda fatal road accident: death toll reached 48 - UPDATED

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in Uganda road accident reached 48. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Uganda has issued a statement.

Official of the ICRC's Uganda Representation, Irene Nakasiita reported that 48 people including 16 children were killed in traffic accident.

*** 11:15

As many as 19 people were killed and several others injured on Friday night when a bus rammed into a tractor and a beer truck in the midwestern Ugandan district of Kiryandongo. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The dead include three children and 16 adults, police said in a statement.

"Evacuation teams are working tirelessly to rescue the injured and Kiryandongo Hospital is handling. Reinforcement is being organized to support the rescue services," said the statement issued by Emilian Kayima, police spokesperson.