Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ / United Arab Emirates introduces special five-year visas for foreigners older than 55, Report informs citing National, the Emirati publication.

This visa will be available for the foreign citizens who have real estate in the UAE worth at least 2 mln dirhams ($545,000), as well as savings of at least 1 mln dirhams ($272,000) or a steady income worth 20,000 dirhams per month ($5,450.).

The new rules will come into force in 2019.