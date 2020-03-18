 Top

UAE shuts borders over COVID-2019 fears

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be closing its borders from March 19 to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. So far, 113 people tested positive in the UAE.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan. The cause of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, which has been officially named COVID-2019.

Coronavirus infection spread in more than 150 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus in the world.

