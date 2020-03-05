UAE Ministry of Health urges citizens to avoid traveling

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/4ee988f6697899dfa1f24fa2701944d7/fe1bb2ac-4d90-4ed7-a567-176757099866_292.jpg

Several countries, which reported confirmed cases of coronavirus in their territory, have decided to suspend flights in some directions, amid COVID-2019 outbreak.

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention also joined the club. It urged Emirati citizens and foreign residents living in the country to refrain from traveling abroad due to the spread of a new type of coronavirus.

"The Ministry of Health urges citizens of the country and foreigners living in it to refrain from traveling abroad in the current situation in connection with the spread of the coronavirus in several countries," the report says.

Starting on March 8, the UAE closes all secondary and higher education institutions for a month for disinfection and sends students on vacation. During this period, they will study remotely.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported six new cases of coronavirus in the country, among those who had contact with two sick participants of the tour of the UAE cycling race from France.