UAE declare 3 day mourning

    ​The Government declared a three-day period of mourning, for the 45 servicemen killed in Yemen

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Government of UAE declared a three-day period of mourning, for the 45 servicemen killed in Yemen on Friday, Report informs citing state news agency WAM.

    President Sheikh Khalifa mourned the brave Emirati soldiers who were killed in Marib in Yemen in defence of truth and justice. The President said the men were defending the oppressed during the performance of sacred duty within the Arab coalition forces.

    Flags  will be lowered, mourning ceremonies will be held in the country.

