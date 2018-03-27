UAE completes construction of first nuclear reactor

© Interfax

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ The United Arab Emirates has completed construction of the first nuclear reactor at the Barakah atomic plant. Report informs citing the state news agency WAM.

The UAE’s Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and its prime contractor and joint venture partner, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), completed construction process on Unit 1 in 69 months.

Unit 1 is set to begin loading fuel in May, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from South Korea’s energy ministry.

The reactor was scheduled to begin operating in 2017, but was delayed to this year.

Construction of the Barakah nuclear plant began in 2012, and the plant as a whole is now 86 percent complete. Construction of Units 2, 3 and 4 are 92 percent, 81 percent, and 66 percent complete respectively.

Once the four reactors are online, the facility will is expected to provide around 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity requirements.