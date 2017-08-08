U.S. to impose additional sanctions against Venezuela

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is going to impose sanctions against another group of Venezuelan officials associated with President of the country Nicolas Maduro, Report informs, Reuters quotes sources in the administration as saying.

After the elections to the constituent assembly in Venezuela, the United States imposed sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro for “disrupting democracy”; all his assets in the U.S. jurisdiction were frozen, and American citizens were prohibited to do business with Maduro. Earlier, the U.S. Department of Finance included on the list of sanctions13 individuals, including acting and former ministers, heads of the Venezuelan police and Vice-Presidents of the National Oil Company.

According to the agency, the U.S. may impose new sanctions, including freezing assets and banning entry, this week.