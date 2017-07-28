US Senate approves bill on anti-Russian sanctions

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US Senate has adopted the bill on imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea with the majority of votes, despite objections from the White House, Report informs citing tte BBC.

Some 98 senators have voted in favor of and 2 against the bill.

The House of Representatives approved the bill early this week with the majority of votes as well. Now, President Donald Trump has to sign it.

Approximately, half of 184 pages is dedicated to Russia. Everything that American politicians accuse Moscow of: actions towards Ukraine, impringement on the cyber security of the United States and other countries and attempts to influence the results of the elections, supporting Bashar Asad in Syria, corruption, human rights violations and so on, is listed in the document.

The most important thing in the new law is that it deprives the President of the opportunity to cancel the sanctions against Russia without the Congress' permission.