US Secretary of defense arrives in Iraq

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Pentagon, James Mattis, has paid an unannounced visit to Iraq, a few days after the beginning of the operation to release Tal-Afar from terrorists.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

Notably, US Secretary of Defense will hold talks on the next steps in the fight against the terrorist group "Islamic State".

Operation on the liberation of Tal Afar city from ISIS began on August 20 by the Iraqi military forces. It is located 80 km west of Mosul in the north of the country.