U.S. President interrupts his vacation ahead of time

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump has interrupted his “working vacation” ahead of time and now he is returning to Washington due to the tense working schedule.

“I am coming back to Washington this morning (on Monday). A lot of work has to be done. I will focus on trade and military issues,” Donald Trump posted on Twitter.

The U.S. President departed for a 17-day “working vacation" on August 4. The White House representative stated that Trump would work on the resort, as the heating and conditioning systems were being repaired at the White House.

It was reported that it is impossible to work in the residence without air conditioners in August heat.