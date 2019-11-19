EU does not recognize Israeli settlement activity

The European Union does not recognize Israeli settlement activity on Palestinian lands.

Report informs citing the Interfax that the due statement came from the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

‘’The EU position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334,’’ Mogherini said.

‘’The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power,’’ she added.

She said that the EU ‘’will continue to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution, the only realistic and viable way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties.’’

Notably, earlier US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US no longer views Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) as violating international law.