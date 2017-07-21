US media summarizes result of first six months of Trump's presidency

© AFP

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first six months of his presidency, President Donald Trump has held 47 bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries including one meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Report informs referring to ABC News, summarizing the results of the first 182 days of Trump's presidency.

As of July 20, Trump has contacted Putin 6 times - the leaders of the two countries met three times at the G20 summit, and conducted 3 phone calls.

Overall, the US leader has conducted 102 phone calls; 8 of them with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

In addition, he has held 24 meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and at least 41 meetings with members of the Congress.

Trump has signed 42 different bills and taken part in 13 press conferences, and official representative of the White House Shawn Spicer has held 58 press briefings.

Moreover, the US President made 3 foreign tours after the first 100 days, within the framework of which he visited 8 countries.

It is noted that Trump has been seen on the golf squares 37 times. Some 1, 279 days have left till his first presidential term expires.

