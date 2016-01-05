U.S.-led coalition: Islamic State territory shrinks in Iraq and Syria

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State's territory shrank by 40 percent from its maximum expansion in Iraq, and by 20 percent in Syria in 2015, as international forces pushed it out of several cities, Report informs referring to Reuters, the U.S.-led coalition fighting it said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from the hardline Islamist group on the estimates from the coalition, made up of countries including Britain, France and Jordan that have been bombing its positions.

"We believe in Iraq it's about 40 percent ... And Syria, harder to get a good number, we think it's around 20," coalition spokesman U.S. Army Col. Steve Warren told a press briefing in Baghdad.

"Taking together Iraq and Syria .. they lost 30 percent of the territory they once held," he said.