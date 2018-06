© U.S. Navy / MCS 2nd Class Declan Barnes

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States, Japan and South Korea have launched two-day joint naval exercises, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Maneuvers will be held in waters near Japan and the Korean peninsula.

OIfficial Tokyo says, main purpose of the exercises is to enhance tactical capabilities of naval self-defense forces and to strengthen relations between the three countries.