U.S. forces to stay in Iraq

U.S. forces will stay in Iraq "as long as needed" to help stabilize regions previously controlled by ISIS. Report informs, a spokesman for the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the militants said on Sunday.

“We’ll keep troops there as long as we think they’re needed ... The main reason, after ISIS is defeated militarily, is the stabilization efforts and we still need to be there for that, so that’s one of the reasons we’ll maintain a presence,” Colonel Sean Ryan told a news conference in Abu Dhabi.