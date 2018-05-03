U.S. congressmen proposed to award Trump the Nobel peace prize

Baku. May 3. REPORT.AZ/ Group of American congressmen proposed to nominate the President of the United States Donald Trump for the Nobel peace prize, Report informs citing the RBK.

The text of the letter sent to the Nobel Committee was published by the press service of Congressman, Luke Messer.

The main recognition of his work is to end the crisis on the Korean Peninsula. The authors of the letter state that the American leader put pressure on the DPRK to end its nuclear program and initiated "one of the most successful international sanctions in history". The congressmen believe that it has stimulated North Korea to begin negotiations.

Notably, earlier leader of South Korea Moon Jae-In also declared that Trump is worthy the Nobel peace prize.