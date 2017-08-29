US conducts two tests of nuclear bomb

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Air Force conducted in August two tests of the B61-12 nuclear bomb that does not have a warhead.

Report informs citing Interfax, the report of the Administration reads.

The tests were conducted on August 8 in the Tonop polygon in the state of Nevada, but they have been reported now.

The fighter-bomber F-15E dropped two bombs lacking nuclear device in order for specialists to evaluate the non-nuclear functions of B61-12 and the capability of the bomber to deliver weapons. The Administration noted that the tests had been conducted successfully.

The first test of B61-12 was conducted in March.

The tests of the nuclear bomb are conducted within the framework of extending the term of the B61 service that enivisages modernization. The B61-12 bomb should replace four modifications of B61. Its tests will be continued for additional 3 years.