U.S. completely lift Vietnam lethal arms embargo

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said on Monday the United States had decided to "completely lift" its embargo on trade in lethal arms with the Southeast Asian country, Report informs citing the foreign media.

"Vietnam very much appreciates the U.S. decision to completely lift the ban on lethal weapon sales to Vietnam, which is the clear proof that both countries have completely normalized relation," Quang said through a translator at a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama.

Obama said the United States was fully lifting the ban but the sale of arms would depend on Vietnam's human rights commitments.