U.S: blast injures 4 at Zodiac Aerospace Plant

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people were wounded on Wednesday in an explosion at a French-run aerospace company Zodiac Aerospace plant in the city of Newport, Washington, Report informs citing Russian media, local authorities confirmed the information.

Authorities in Pend Oreille Сounty in northeast Washington said a piece of machinery or an unidentified chemical substance had exploded at the facility.

Two people were taken to trauma care at a hospital in the city of Spokane, the website cited medical workers as saying.

Several fire engines and people in protective hazardous materials suits have been spotted at the scene.