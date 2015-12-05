U.N. envoy arrives in Yemen's Aden to advance peace talks

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations envoy to Yemen touched down in the southern port city of Aden on Saturday to discuss prospects for peace talks between the embattled Aden-based government and Houthi forces, a source close to Yemen's president said, Report informs citing Reuters.

Forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi backed by mainly Gulf Arab states have been locked in eight months of civil war with the Iran-allied Houthis who rule the capital Sanaa.

Previous U.N.-led efforts to solve the crisis through dialogue have failed as battles rage across the country and Saudi-led warplanes bomb positions of Yemen's ascendant Houthi group and its Yemeni army allies.

"The U.N. envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed arrived at Aden international airport today ahead of a meeting with President Hadi aimed at laying the groundwork for the Geneva II talks," a source in the presidency said.

It is the first time the envoy has paid an official visit to Aden.