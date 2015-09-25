UN Court to Hear Bolivia Border Dispute Against Chile

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The International Court of Justice ruled that it has the jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Bolivia against Chile to resolve a long-standing border dispute between the South American nations, Report informs BBC.

The United Nations tribunal dismissed a request from Chile, which argued that the court shouldn’t accept the case because the border was settled in a 1904 peace treaty between the countries following a war in the late 19th century.

The ruling will now allow landlocked Bolivia, one of Latin America’s poorest countries, to continue to pursue its case within the court against Chile over its demands for access to the Pacific Ocean.

Bolivia claims that it lost about 250 miles of coastline and thousands of square miles of mineral-rich land during the 1879 War of the Pacific, which pitted Chile against Bolivia and Peru.