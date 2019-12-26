Typhoon Ursula hits Philippine: Signal No. 1 is raised

Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) slightly weakened while moving over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday morning, December 26, prompting the lifting of Signal No. 2.

Signal No. 1 is raised only in the northwestern part of Occidental Mindoro and the Calamian Islands as of 11 am on Thursday, December 26. There may still be some rain in parts of Luzon.

The typhoon is still moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/ h), inching away from the Philippines, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Its maximum winds slightly decreased to 120 km/ h from the previous 130 km/ h, while its gustiness was down to 150 km/ h from the previous 160 km/ h.

Local media said 58,400 people were moved to evacuation centers.

115 domestic flights and sea trips for 15,700 people were canceled.