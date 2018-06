© Twitter

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people died and over 90 others were injured as Typhoon Lan lashed wide swathes of Japan after making landfall in central Japan early Monday.

Report informs citing the Xinhua, natural disaster occurred at Shizuoka prefecture.

The typhoon moved across the Kanto region in eastern Japan, leaving behind a trail of destruction, with rivers bursting their banks and landslides engulfing homes.