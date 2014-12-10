Typhoon Ruby Affects 2.4 Mln People in Philippines: Disaster Council

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Almost 2.4 million people have been affected by typhoon Ruby (Hagupit) in the Philippines, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

The update added that a total of 604 passengers and 13 vessels were still stranded as of December 10 because of the bad weather conditions. Nine people were reported dead by the council.

Six regions are said to be currently experiencing power outages, although power have already been restored in many municipalities. More than 900 houses were damaged.

The damage to the country's infrastructure and agriculture is estimated to be 1.95 billion Philippine pesos (some $44 million), informs Report citing Sputnik News.

The Philippines is routinely affected by typhoons during the monsoon rains period from June to December. Typhoon Haiyan in November 2013 claimed the lives of more than 6,300 people, resulting in thousands of injuries and demolished infrastructure.