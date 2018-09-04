Typhoon kills three in Japan - UPDATED

© Reuters

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ / Three people died and nearly 150 people were injured in the aftermath of typhoon Jebi, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to local media, reports of the dead came from Osaka, where there are also more than 110 wounded.

The number of those injured made 15 people in Wakayama prefecture, at least 11 in Kyoto, five in Nara and nine more in Hyogo Prefecture. A fire broke out at the parking of the Osaka automobile auction burned down nearly 100 cars.

*** 12:20

The Kansai International Airport in Osaka was flooded due to the most powerful Typhoon "Jebi" in Japan in the last 25 years, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Take-off runway and airport parking, as well as the underground floor of the terminal were found under the water. The wind speed in the area of the air pier reaches 209 kilometers per hour.

A tanker on an anchor which was washed away slammed on the bridge connecting the bulk island of the Kansai airport with the coast. A strong gust of wind blew the truck, which was moving along the bridge between the island of Shikoku and the main island of Japan Honshu, however it did not fall into the sea, and there were no casualties.

More than 700 flights were cancelled and movement of trains was stopped due to the Typhoon "Jebi" in Western Japan.