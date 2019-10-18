Typhoon Hagibis caused damage to Japanese agriculture in the amount of $ 354 mln

Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan last weekend, caused economic damage to national agriculture in the amount of 38.3 billion yen ($ 354 million at current exchange rate).

Report informs citing the TASS that this is evidenced by preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

It is emphasized that this figure may increase, since the Japanese department is still assessing the damage caused to the country's agriculture by heavy rains that led to river floods and landslides.