​Two WHO employees diagnosed with coronavirus

Two employees of the World Health Organization (WHO) have contracted coronavirus, said WHO Spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, Report informs, citing Reuters.

“Back to their homes, the employees showed symptoms of the disease and were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19,” he added.

The novel coronavirus outbreak was first recorded in late December 2019 in Wuhan, the most populous city in Central China. The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), officially named Covid-19 by the WHO, has hit 162 countries so far. The number of infection cases has reached 184,000 globally, including 7,182 deaths. Meanwhile, 80,000 have recovered.

On March 11, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.