Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

Two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that it is indicated by the NATO Resolute support Mission in Afghanistan.
U.S. Forces Afghanistan said preliminary reports do not indicate the crash was caused by enemy fire but said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Department of Defense policy is to withhold the names of those killed for 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author