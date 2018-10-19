Two US museums will not use Saudi money due to Khashoggi case

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Brooklyn Museum said on Thursday that they would not use Saudi money for programs on Middle Eastern art that had originally been supported by groups tied to the Saudi government, Report informs citing The New York Times.

As is noted, the programs, a three-month exhibition about Syrian refugees at the Brooklyn Museum, and a seminar at the Met next week about curating Middle Eastern art, are part of a yearlong “Arab Art & Education Initiative.”

But after Turkish officials accused Saudi operatives of killing the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul — a belief now shared by American intelligence officials — some participants in the initiative began reconsidering their involvement.