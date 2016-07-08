 Top
    ​Two suspects in murder of policemen in Dallas arrested

    One suspect surrendered himself and the other was detained after shootout

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were arrested on suspicion of the murder of four police officers in Dallas. Report informs it was said by the local police.

    The report states that one of the suspects surrendered himself and the other was arrested after a shootout. They found a suspicious box not far from the place where they found him. Now it is examined for the presence of explosives.

    Two men opened fire on the law enforcers, who were ensuring security during a protest held in Dallas against the police violence. As a result, four policemen were killed and 11 were injured.

