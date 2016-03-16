Two suicide bombers killed 22 in Nigeria

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two female suicide bombers killed 22 people on Wednesday at a mosque outside the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the heart of a seven-year-old insurgency by Islamist Boko Haram militants, a military spokesman said.

Report informs citing the Reuters, the attack, which also wounded 18 people, occurred during morning prayers in the village of Ummarari, six km (four miles) from the centre of the capital of Borno state in Africa's most populous country and biggest energy producer.

It was the first such assault in the northeast since early February, when two suicide bombers - also women - blew themselves up at a camp for internally displaced people in Dikwa, 85 km (50 miles) from Maiduguri..

"Sadly, 22 people were killed and 18 others sustained various degrees of injuries ... The first attack targeted a mosque, while the second blast was about 50 metres away, a few minutes later," said military spokesman Colonel Sani Usman.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.