Two suicide attacks in Baghdad, killing 24, injuring 121 - UPDATED

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ 24 people, including a suicide bomber, were killed Thursday in two separate attacks in the centre of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Report informs referring to Daily Sabah, local police said.

The first attack took place in the commercial district of Bab al-Sharj where a bomb went off in a parked car. Eight people were killed and 40 wounded.

A bomber, wearing an explosives belt, blew himself up in al-Wathba Square, killing himself and others, independent website al-Sumaria News reported, citing police. The casualties included policemen.

121 people have been injured as a result of the attacks, Iraqi interior ministry has said.

***14:09

Two suicide attackers targeted Iraqi police checkpoints in commercial areas in central Baghdad during rush hour Thursday, killing at least 13 people, totally 69 wounded, Report informs referring to foreign media, officials said.

Both attacks were carried out by bombers on foot, wearing explosives-laden vests, two police officers said. One bomber struck in Baghdad's Bab al-Sharji area, killing eight civilians and a police officer there. Twenty-one were wounded in that explosion.

The second bomber hit in al-Wathba Square, killing five people, including two policemen, and wounding 12.

Two medical officials confirmed the casualty figures. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

Iraq is going through its worst crisis since the 2011 withdrawal of U.S. troops. The Islamic State group controls large swaths of the country's north and west after capturing Iraq's second-largest city of Mosul and the majority of the western Anbar province last year.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, which bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, a splinter of Iraq's al-Qaida branch.