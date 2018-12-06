 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two soldiers rescued after US military aircraft crashes off Japan

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ / Two American soldiers were rescued during a search and rescue operation off Japan after the collission of US military aircraft F/A-18 and tanker aircraft KC-130, Report informs citing Interfax.

    The first found was one of the F/A-18 crew members: he is conscious and has been taken to the Iwakuni base.

    The second American soldier was found more than 10 hours after the collision. His state is unknown yet.

    The incident occurred about 200 miles off the coast of Iwakuni that night. Five people were on board of KC-130, and two people were on board F/A-18.

    The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The search for the rest soldiers is underway .

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi