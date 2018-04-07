Two soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least two Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a check post in Sar-e-Pul province on Friday night, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Tolo news reported.

Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, a spokesman for Shaheen 209 Military Corps in Balkh province said the Taliban attacked an army check post in Balghali village in Sar-e-Pul province and killed two soldiers and wounded three others.

Rezaee said the attack lasted for more than thirty minutes. He said the wounded soldiers were transferred to the Shaheen 209 Military Corps hospital where they are in a stable condition.