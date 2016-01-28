Afghanistan: two soldiers killed, 3 injured in blast

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two soldiers killed, 3 injured as a result of roadside bomb explosion in Siyavshan village of Guzar region, Herat province, Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, spokesman of Zafar command in western Afghanistan Najibulah Najibi said.

According to him, remote-controlled bomb blew up while car carrying soldiers passed through the area. As a result, armored car fell into disrepair.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.