Two princes released from custody in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two sons of the late King of Saudi Arabia Abdullah ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saud were released from arrest, where they were during the investigation of the corruption case, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Last week, the Saudi media has reported on release of 23 of the more than 200 people detained in this case. All those released have concluded a bargain with justice.

The liberated sons of the late king are the princes Feisal bin Abdullah and Mashaal bin Abdullah.

According to local media, the only prince in imprisonment is Turki bin Abdullah. Another of the brothers, Prince Mitab bin Abdullah was released in November after three weeks of investigation.