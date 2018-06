Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two powerful explosions took place in capital of Iraq, Report informs referring to TASS.

According to the satellite channel Al Jazeera, 11 people were killed and another 25 injured. The attack took place in the area of Al-Bab al-Sharqi. There is no information about who is responsible for the attack.

As it became known on Thursday, as a result of attacks and explosions in the suburbs of Baghdad killed 20 Iraqis.