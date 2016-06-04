Two policemen killed in terrorist attack in India

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two policemen including an officer were killed in terrorist attack in Anantnag town of south Kashmir, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

This is the second major attack on security forces in last 24 hours in the area.

The cops came under heavy firing when they were deployed near bus stand in Anantnag.

Two personnel including an assistant sub inspector were killed. The two cops have been identified as Assistant sub-inspector Bashir Ahmad and constable Reyaz Ahmad.