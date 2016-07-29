Two police officers shot at in California, US

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ San Diego police confirmed that two officers were shot at on Thursday in the city's Southcrest area.

The police have set up a manhunt for the suspect or suspects, Report informs referring to the Reuters .

The latest tweets from the San Diego Police say, We still have an active search under way. Please stay inside and avoid surrounding area of 3800 Boston.

According to the department, the condition of the officers, who have been transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital is unknown..

In an earlier tweet, the San Diego police said, Two SDPD Officers have been shot tonight. Their condition is unknown.