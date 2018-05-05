Two people killed and 200,000 homes left lightless due to unfavorable weather in Canada

© Reuters

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two people killed in a storm followed by strong wind in Ontario province of Canada, Report informs referring to foreign media.

One person died, one was injured and taken to the hospital as a result of falling trees in Mississauga city.

Other death case occurred in Hamilton. Thus, a person who wants to remove the broken line from the road section was electrocuted.

In addition, about 200,000 homes were left lightless.

At the same time, the Toronto International Airport named Lester B.Pirson has ceased its activity due to unfavorable weather conditions.