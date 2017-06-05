Two more countries announced breaking of diplomatic relations with Qatar

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two more countries announced break of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Yemen and Libya joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, that on June 5 accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the situation in the region, declaring a break in diplomatic relations with the emirate.

Yemen called Qatar guilty of supporting extremist groups in Yemen.

The conflict between Qatar and its neighbors occurred a week after the Gulf and US summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of building relations with Iran.

At the same time, at the meeting, the Saudi authorities on behalf of all the guests condemned Tehran for its hostile policies and threatened with an adequate response.

Later, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said that the agency's site was hacked, and the speech on behalf of the emir was published by hackers. However, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain considered this refutation to be unconvincing and continue to insist that the words about the normalization of relations with Tehran really belong to the emir.