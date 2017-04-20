Two militants who staged a series of Thailand bombings blown up

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two militants of the group involved in 18 explosions and attacks on police posts and military units in southern Thailand died in a premature explosion of an improvised explosive device.

Two policemen were injured in one of the attacks, Report informs referring to Thai media.

The militants blew up by their own homemade bomb that was mounted on a motorcycle and exploded prematurely as they drove up to the location of the military unit in Songkla province. Both militants died on the spot.

Two policemen were injured as a result of grenade explosions during the attack of militants on police department in the province of Narathiwat.

18 coordinated explosions and automatic gunfire attacks occurred at police stations, police residences, police posts and military units in provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Songkhla in southern Thailand yesterday night.