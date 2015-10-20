Two major fires occurred in Germany in a day

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two major fires occurred in Germany for the last day, one of them killed 4 people, injured a total over 10 people, Report informs referring Russian TASS.

The first fire occurred in the town of Gudensberg in Hessen the night before, fired a house. According to the statement of the local police, 12 people injured, they located in the hospital. The cause of fire is not clear.

The second fire occurred in the city of Pforzheim in Baden-Württemberg last night. Also a residential building caught fire, four people died, despite the imminent arrival of firefighters. Another 4 injured persons were treated by the doctors.